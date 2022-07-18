Eagles' Devon Allen DQ'd in 110m Hurdles at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen was disqualified from the final in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships on Sunday because of a false start.

Allen's reaction time was slightly faster than the .1-second allowance, ruling him ineligible to compete.

The race was won by USA's Grant Holloway with a time of 13.03 to defend his 2019 world championships victory.

Allen's disqualification generated many reactions online from across the sports world:

After the race, Allen told reporters that he adamantly believes he didn't commit a false start:

Allen had placed second in his semifinal heat with a time of 13.09 to qualify for the final.

A former NCAA champion and three-time U.S. champion in the 110-meter hurdles, Allen has competed in the Olympics twice but failed to medal despite reaching the final both times.

The University of Oregon alum played football for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. Allen's most productive season was his freshman year in which he amassed 41 receptions for 684 yards and seven touchdowns. His junior year was cut short by a torn ACL, and he chose to forgo his last year of NCAA eligibility to go pro in track and field.

Allen worked out for the Eagles in April and signed a deal with the team. Philadelphia already has a deep wide receiver corps with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward as its top six wideouts, so it won't be easy for Allen to earn a roster spot.

But Allen will have his first opportunity to train and be scouted at the NFL level during the preseason. Eagles training camp opens July 26, and they will play their first preseason game Aug. 12 against the New York Jets.