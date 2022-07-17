Hot Takes from Blazers' Win Over Knicks in 2022 NBA Summer League Championship

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won an NBA title since 1977, but they can celebrate their second Las Vegas Summer League title in five years after an 85-77 win over the New York Knicks.

Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead his team in the championship game Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center, while Trendon Watford had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Fans reacted to the team's performance in Vegas:

Watford especially played well for the Blazers and showed he can be a key part of the roster next season.

It was a disappointing loss for the Knicks, although Quentin Grimes scored 19 points while Miles McBride added 17.

Jericho Sims also turned heads with his athleticism:

Players on both teams can still be fueled by a successful run at summer league, which could help lead to a big 2022-23 season.