Hot Takes from Blazers' Win Over Knicks in 2022 NBA Summer League Championship

Hot Takes from Blazers' Win Over Knicks in 2022 NBA Summer League ChampionshipJuly 17, 2022
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won an NBA title since 1977, but they can celebrate their second Las Vegas Summer League title in five years after an 85-77 win over the New York Knicks.
Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead his team in the championship game Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center, while Trendon Watford had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Fans reacted to the team's performance in Vegas:
Bobby Gerould @BobbyGerould
Congratulations to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blazers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blazers</a> on the Summer title. They did it with versatile forwards, a good point guard and solid pieces. <a href="https://t.co/S8gBTMmcrs">pic.twitter.com/S8gBTMmcrs</a>
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Blazers just beat the Knicks in the summer league championship game. Portland defense hounded Quentin Grimes all game. Grimes finished with 19 points on 5-16 shooting.<br><br>Tremendous, encouraging summer league from Grimes as a scorer & passer. Looked like way more than 3&D.
Watford especially played well for the Blazers and showed he can be a key part of the roster next season.
NBA @NBA
Trendon Watford is the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K23SummerLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K23SummerLeague</a> Championship Game MVP!<br><br>Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/trendonw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@trendonw</a>! <a href="https://t.co/PPkq9MWCYy">pic.twitter.com/PPkq9MWCYy</a>
It was a disappointing loss for the Knicks, although Quentin Grimes scored 19 points while Miles McBride added 17.
Jericho Sims also turned heads with his athleticism:
Logan Reever @loganreever
Welcome to your poster, Luke Garza 😳<br><br>Jericho Sims throwing it down here in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerLeague</a> Championship <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blazers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blazers</a> <a href="https://t.co/H7hVpF0acp">pic.twitter.com/H7hVpF0acp</a>
Players on both teams can still be fueled by a successful run at summer league, which could help lead to a big 2022-23 season.