    Hot Takes from Blazers' Win Over Knicks in 2022 NBA Summer League Championship

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 17, 2022

    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won an NBA title since 1977, but they can celebrate their second Las Vegas Summer League title in five years after an 85-77 win over the New York Knicks.

    Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead his team in the championship game Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center, while Trendon Watford had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

    Fans reacted to the team's performance in Vegas:

    Alex Tam 譚汶材 @alexctam

    If the Blazers can somehow duplicate this style of defense to the actual season, man … watch out.<br><br>They are really getting after it.

    Big Gorgeous and the Best at Everything @IanKarmel

    The only team that can stop the Blazers Summer League team is the Blazers regular season team.

    Casey Holdahl @CHold

    I don't think the Blazers really have anyone all that close to earning all-Summer League honors, and yet they're a half away from winning the championship

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    All these dudes on the Blazers summer league team really won a ring before Dame <a href="https://t.co/cFlrTE8D9E">pic.twitter.com/cFlrTE8D9E</a>

    Bobby Gerould @BobbyGerould

    Congratulations to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blazers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blazers</a> on the Summer title. They did it with versatile forwards, a good point guard and solid pieces. <a href="https://t.co/S8gBTMmcrs">pic.twitter.com/S8gBTMmcrs</a>

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    The Blazers just beat the Knicks in the summer league championship game. Portland defense hounded Quentin Grimes all game. Grimes finished with 19 points on 5-16 shooting.<br><br>Tremendous, encouraging summer league from Grimes as a scorer &amp; passer. Looked like way more than 3&amp;D.

    Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

    Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin on franchise’s 2022 Las Vegas Summer League title: “This was an important developmental experience that showed our younger players what they are capable of when they play together and defend at a high level.”

    Watford especially played well for the Blazers and showed he can be a key part of the roster next season.

    NBA @NBA

    Trendon Watford is the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K23SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K23SummerLeague</a> Championship Game MVP!<br><br>Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/trendonw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@trendonw</a>! <a href="https://t.co/PPkq9MWCYy">pic.twitter.com/PPkq9MWCYy</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Brandon Williams finds Trendon Watford slipping to the basket for the dunk 💪<br><br>Live Now on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/gPvt9zwJJo">pic.twitter.com/gPvt9zwJJo</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Trendon Watford heating up 🔥<br><br>He’s got 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Blazers <a href="https://t.co/iqMDxcDDpH">pic.twitter.com/iqMDxcDDpH</a>

    Cameron Derby @CamDerbyTV

    Trendon Watford on the Summer League take over. Jeez.

    Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

    TRENDON WATFORD APPRECIATION POST

    Danny Marang @DannyMarang

    SUMMER LEAGUE FINAL MVP TRENDON WATFORD!

    Alex Tam 譚汶材 @alexctam

    Walker and Watford. Future looks bright!

    It was a disappointing loss for the Knicks, although Quentin Grimes scored 19 points while Miles McBride added 17.

    Jericho Sims also turned heads with his athleticism:

    NBA @NBA

    Feron Hunt puts it on the top shelf for Jericho Sims 🛫 <a href="https://t.co/1iZSto1W9t">pic.twitter.com/1iZSto1W9t</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Jericho Sims took flight ✈️ <a href="https://t.co/DuLwr11xxQ">pic.twitter.com/DuLwr11xxQ</a>

    Logan Reever @loganreever

    Welcome to your poster, Luke Garza 😳<br><br>Jericho Sims throwing it down here in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerLeague</a> Championship <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blazers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blazers</a> <a href="https://t.co/H7hVpF0acp">pic.twitter.com/H7hVpF0acp</a>

    Mychal Thompson @champagnennuts

    Jericho Sims of the Knicks is the best JUMPING big man in the NBA…The guy has SPRINGS in them legsa his…My U of Minnesota teammate Charlie Sims’ son BTW…

    Players on both teams can still be fueled by a successful run at summer league, which could help lead to a big 2022-23 season.

