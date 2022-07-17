Langston Galloway: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving 'Holding Things Up' for NBA Free Agents

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving saga has put a pause on much of the rest of the NBA offseason, at least according to free agent Langston Galloway.

"Right now [Durant] and [Irving] are holding things up," he told Robin Fambrough of The Advocate. "Once what those guys do is decided, things will fall into place for the rest of us."

The 30-year-old has averaged 8.1 points and 1.6 assists for his career and played for both the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.

The Nets and Irving couldn't agree on a long-term extension this offseason and are now shopping for trade scenarios, while Durant reportedly told the team he's ready to move on.

Neither deal is simple, however. An Irving market hasn't really materialized, while the sheer number of talented young players and draft assets the Nets will ask in exchange for Durant could make that potential deal very complicated.

And even teams that aren't interested in trading for either may want to maintain roster and cap flexibility in the event that they could slide into a potential multi-team trade as a partner.

That, it would appear, has left the free agency of veteran role players like Galloway in limbo.