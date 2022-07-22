Madden 23 Player Ratings: 49ers' Trent Williams, Cowboys' Zack Martin Lead Top-10 OL

AP Photo/John Amis, File

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams stands out in the Madden 23 player ratings, leading all offensive linemen with a 99 overall rating.

The veteran learned about his spot in the 99 club earlier this month:

A pair of offensive guards are not far behind, with Zack Martin (98) and Quenton Nelson (95) also highly rated in the new video game.

Madden 23 OL Rankings

1. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (99)

2. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (98)

T-3. Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (95)

T-3. Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (95)

5. David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers (94)

6. Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins (93)

7. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (92)

T-8. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (91)

T-8. Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers (91)

10. Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (90)

Though it's sometimes difficult for offensive linemen to stand out in the NFL, Williams did just that in 2021. He earned his ninth Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro, helping the 49ers offense run no matter who was in the backfield.

Williams earned about 80 percent of first-place votes in an NFL personnel survey of the top offensive tackles in the league, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Pro Football Focus graded him as the top offensive tackle in each of the past two seasons.

Madden 23 has now recognized Williams as one of the top players in the NFL at any position.

Dallas Cowboys teammates Tyron Smith and Zack Martin have a combined 15 Pro Bowl selections and remain some of the best offensive linemen in the sport. Durability has been a concern for both players in recent seasons, but there is no doubting their talent when they are on the field.

The duo will likely clear plenty of room in the run game for anyone using the Cowboys in Madden.

Quenton Nelson is also known for opening up holes with the Indianapolis Colts, and he had an endorsement from teammate Darius Leonard to get an even higher rating:

The three-time All-Pro guard will have to settle for a 95 rating—still ranking him among the best blockers in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson, who was named second-team All-Pro in 2021, is considered the best right tackle in the game with a 92 rating. The Los Angeles Chargers' Corey Linsley was the top-rated center at 91 overall.