Browns' Myles Garrett Named to 99 Club in Madden NFL 23 Player Ratings

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

For the first time in history, a Cleveland Browns player will be part of the 99 Club on Madden's launch day.

Myles Garrett was announced as the latest member of the 99 Club for Madden 23 on Tuesday. He is the second player named to the 99 Club for this season, joining San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.

A first-team All-Pro each of the last two seasons, Garrett reached the 99 pinnacle for the first time in December.

The Texas A&M product recorded a career-high 16 sacks last season, spending much of the year in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Garrett's candidacy faltered in large part due to the Browns' struggles—Cleveland was a disappointing 8-9 after coming into the season considered a Super Bowl contender.

The remainder of the 99 Club is expected to be announced this week, with Madden kicking off Ratings Week a month ahead of the next installment's launch.

Top positional ratings and other rating details will be released as the week progresses.

Garrett will be the top player on a Browns team that will likely be among the highest-rated in the game. Running back Nick Chubb has been a high-90s stalwart over the last year, and wideout Amari Cooper and cornerback Denzel Ward both should have strong ratings at launch. The Browns also acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in March.

Watson began Madden 22 rated 90 overall but was dropped as the 2021 season progressed as he sat out amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations.