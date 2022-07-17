CJ McCollum on Stephen Curry: 'He's a Galaxy, He's a Planet, He's a Solar System'

Ezra Shaw/undefined

To hear New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum tell it, Stephen Curry may as well have his own gravitational pull.

"You have to throw different bodies at him; this isn't a guy you can just guard with one person," McCollum said of the Golden State Warriors guard, per Jarrod Castillo of NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's a galaxy, he's a planet, he's a solar system. Everything revolves around him."

Nobody better encapsulates the three-point revolution that changed the way NBA games are played better than Curry, who has a record 3,117 made shots from distance in his career and is a threat to shoot from almost anywhere in the half court.

That ability makes life much easier for his teammates because defenders have to account for him, and the Warriors have won four championships during the future Hall of Famer's career.

The latest came last season when Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP while leading Golden State to a victory over the Boston Celtics and further proving that defenses will have to deal with his galaxy-like impact for years to come.