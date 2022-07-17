John Jordan Wins Tracy McGrady's Ones Basketball League Finals and $250K vs. Beamon

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for BIG3

The finals of the first Ones Basketball League season did not disappoint.

John Jordan knocked down a contested two-pointer to earn a 10-9 win over George Beamon in sudden-death overtime to win the inaugural championship and a $250,000 grand prize.

Suffice it to say Jordan was pumped about the $250,000 after the game:

Founded by Tracy McGrady, the Ones Basketball League is a nationwide one-on-one competition that began in April. The league bounced around six different cities before crowning a champion over the weekend in Las Vegas.

“There’s a whole scene of untapped talent, and people need to know about these guys—and their skill sets. They come from different backgrounds that tell their stories,” McGrady told Andy Frye of Forbes.

Jordan played college basketball at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi from 2011 to 2015, earning first team All-Southland honors as a junior and senior. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Honor earlier this year.