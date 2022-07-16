Rory McIlroy Ahead of The Open Final Round: 'Going to Try to Make a Dream Come True'

Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland co-lead the 150th Open Championship at 16 under heading into the final round at St Andrews on Sunday. They appear set for a duel at the Old Course with the rest of the field at least four shots behind.

After shooting a six-under 66 that included an epic 27-yard eagle from the greenside bunker at the par-four 10th, McIlroy spoke with reporters about the week and the moment (h/t Kyle Porter of CBS Sports).

"I think it's appreciating the moment as well and appreciating the fact that it's unbelievably cool to have a chance to win The Open at St Andrews," McIlroy said.

"It's what dreams are made of. And I'm going to try to make a dream come true tomorrow."

McIlroy and Hovland will tee off at 9:50 a.m. ET Sunday.

McIlroy already has a Claret Jug by virtue of winning the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England. However, a win at St Andrews, one of the most prestigious golf venues in the world, has evaded him thus far.

The Northern Irishman was set to defend his title at St Andrews in 2015, but an ankle injury suffered on the soccer pitch during a game with friends forced him to sit the tournament.

Five years earlier, McIlroy shot a nine-under 63 to take the first round lead at St Andrews. However, he shot one over for the remainder of the tournament and finished tied for third, eight shots behind winner Louis Oosthuizen.

It appears that a win could be in sight for McIlroy this time around, although he'll have some competition from Hovland, who carded the only bogey-free round of the day Saturday. Still, McIlroy has been exceptional in his own right, and his first major win in eight years is well within his sights.