Biggest Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Summer League

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Murray has been arguably the best overall player in Las Vegas. It's quite the compliment considering we've seen the three players who were selected ahead of him (Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith), along with lottery picks from the 2021 and 2020 NBA drafts.

His strong play also (at least momentarily) takes the pressure off a Kings' front office that caught heat for either not selecting Jaden Ivey fourth overall or trading back with some team looking to take the Purdue star.

Murray has averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50 percent overall and 40 percent from three over his first four games. He's shown the ability to play on or off the ball, being used as both a spot-up shooter or coming off screens to knock down open threes at a high rate.

Perhaps the best compliment of any player in Summer League is to say that they simply don't belong, which is how the 21-year-old looks playing against guys both younger and older than he. While Murray was the best "fit pick" as a long-term option for the Kings as a big, two-way forward, he looks like he'll be a lock for a starting job immediately between guys like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

We've seen Murray's ability as a scorer, defender, rebounder and flashes as a passer, as he'll be able to fill in the gaps as a do-it-all forward for new head coach Mike Brown this fall.

It would have been easy to make fun of Sacramento had Murray come out and stunk up Summer League, but he's done the exact opposite.