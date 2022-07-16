X

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. Pelicans

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJuly 16, 2022

    AP Photo/John Locher

    Scotty Pippen Jr. put together another solid all-around performance Friday night to help the Los Angeles Lakers score a 102-94 win over the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

    Pippen, the son of Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen, recorded 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 22 minutes. He did struggle with his shot, however, knocking down just four of his 12 field-goal attempts.

    Here's a look at some of the social-media reaction to his latest Summer League outing:

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Scotty Pippen Jr. no-look dime … with his dad on the call 🥺<a href="https://twitter.com/spippenjr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spippenjr</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ScottiePippen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScottiePippen</a> <a href="https://t.co/GSJtYfkhIx">pic.twitter.com/GSJtYfkhIx</a>

    J @JrepsLA

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> scouting department had to be cheesin when Scotty Pippen Jr &amp; Cole Swider went undrafted. <br><br>They signed the both of them with a quickness.

    Letting Go @ProvideContext

    3 takeaways from Lakers Summer League.<br><br>1)Swider’s shot is as NBA ready as it gets.<br><br>2)Jay Huff is a rotational NBA big.<br><br>3)Scottie Pippen JR should get a real chance in the NBA.

    Paul M Chateauneuf @Coolhandneuf

    The Lakers draft pick, Max Christie, looks pretty good. So does Scottie Pippen Jr. Somehow they threw away their future and still ended up with two solid prospects.

    Coach Jay @JaySpann24

    Who wants to bet Scotty Pippen Jr isn't not gonna be a two way guy all season

    Chauncey @ChanceTheRaptor

    This officially a Scotty Pippen Jr stan account.. dudes a baller

    Cody Cole〽️an. @CodyColeman03

    Scotty Pippen Jr. deserves a roster spot! Kid can ball!

    Pippen is now averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in four games. The 21-year-old Vanderbilt product signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles on July 1.

    Undrafted free-agent signing Cole Swider led the way for L.A. with 21 points and six rebounds, while second-round pick Max Christie chipped in 12 points and four boards.

    The Lakers improved to 2-2 in Vegas with Friday's victory. The Pelicans, who still had an outside shot at reaching the championship game before the loss, also dropped to 2-2.

    L.A. will be right back in action Saturday night when it battles the Dallas Mavericks (0-4). New Orleans returns to the floor Sunday to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1).

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This year's NBA Summer League wraps up Sunday night.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.