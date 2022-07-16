Hot Takes on Lakers' Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. Pelicans

AP Photo/John Locher

Scotty Pippen Jr. put together another solid all-around performance Friday night to help the Los Angeles Lakers score a 102-94 win over the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Pippen, the son of Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen, recorded 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 22 minutes. He did struggle with his shot, however, knocking down just four of his 12 field-goal attempts.

Here's a look at some of the social-media reaction to his latest Summer League outing:

Pippen is now averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals while shooting 33.3 percent from the field in four games. The 21-year-old Vanderbilt product signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles on July 1.

Undrafted free-agent signing Cole Swider led the way for L.A. with 21 points and six rebounds, while second-round pick Max Christie chipped in 12 points and four boards.

The Lakers improved to 2-2 in Vegas with Friday's victory. The Pelicans, who still had an outside shot at reaching the championship game before the loss, also dropped to 2-2.

L.A. will be right back in action Saturday night when it battles the Dallas Mavericks (0-4). New Orleans returns to the floor Sunday to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1).

This year's NBA Summer League wraps up Sunday night.