Lakers Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker Not Available in Patrick Beverley Trade Talks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz, but they won't give up Talen Horton-Tucker to make a deal happen, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

"As such, according to one source familiar with the team's thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers' side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah's very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson," Stein wrote.

Beverley was traded to the Jazz in the deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Considering the Jazz are now open to listening to offers for their other star in Donovan Mitchell, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it wouldn't make sense for the franchise to hold onto a 34-year-old Beverley if it enters a rebuild.

Beverley has one year remaining on his contract worth $13 million, while Horton-Tucker has a salary worth nearly $10.3 million in 2022-23 and a player option for 2023-24, hence why he has been mentioned in a potential swap with the Jazz.

Beverley has also long been interested in joining the Purple and Gold, saying during an appearance on ESPN's This Just In in May that he would be interested in teaming up with LeBron James in L.A. if he was a free agent:

"If I was a free agent and if me and Minnesota didn't agree to a number, I would't even hesitate. Just to be able to play with a great like that, be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have. Playing aside Russell Westbrook…fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job."

But if the Lakers are unwilling to give up Horton-Tucker, it's hard to envision Beverley heading to L.A. for the 2022-23 campaign as the franchise has little-to-no cap space and would be unwilling to move future draft picks for the veteran.

It's not surprising that they are hesitant to move Horton-Tucker, though, as he has been a solid role player off the bench for the Lakers over his three-year career and had a solid 2021-22 campaign, averaging 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 60 games while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor.