NBA Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic Trade Interests Raptors amid Jazz Rebuild

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly pursue forward Bojan Bogdanovic if the Utah Jazz continue to deal veterans as part of a rebuild.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Thursday on The Lowe Post podcast (via RealGM) he's "heard rumblings" about the Raptors' interest in Bogdanovic.

"Nothing imminent or anything close to it," MacMahon said. "The Raptors can certainly use a 6'8" shooter like Bogdanovic. For the Jazz in a rebuild, they're obviously trying to move him."

The Jazz have already dealt two members of their frontcourt, three-time All-Star center Rudy Gobert and forward Royce O'Neale, during the offseason.

If they proceed to move franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell, either this summer or during the 2022-23 campaign, it'll likely become a complete teardown in Utah.

As a 33-year-old secondary scorer entering the last season of his contract, Bogdanovic is an obvious trade candidate as part of the rebuild.

He's coming off a season where he averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 1.7 assists across 69 appearances in his third year with the Jazz. He previously played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers.

"My job, it's to help my team win," he told Tony Jones of The Athletic in February. "Whatever I have to do, that's what it's going to take."

The Raptors already feature plenty of depth on the wing between Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Otto Porter Jr., who joined the squad earlier this month in free agency.

Depending on who'd be moved in a potential trade, a platoon could be formed between the offensively efficient Bogdanovic, who can also be used in a stretch 4 role, and the defensively strong Porter.

As a whole, the Raptors are building a deep roster that's capable of playing a variety of styles, which is going to make them a threat in the Eastern Conference despite other teams like the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers generating more attention.

Adding Bogdanovic would be another versatile piece of the puzzle in Toronto.