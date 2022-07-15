Kevin Durant Rumors: Suns Haven't Offered Mikal Bridges, 'Full Boat' of 1sts in Trade

Elsa/Getty Images

If the Phoenix Suns had interest in acquiring Kevin Durant, they certainly weren't willing to go above and beyond with an offer to the Brooklyn Nets to make it happen.

On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted the Suns haven't offered Mikal Bridges and their full boat of allowable first-round draft picks and pick swaps to the Nets.

It's unclear what Phoenix offered to the Nets in talks for Durant. Windhorst noted the Suns made their offer, but "it's not an offer that the Nets are interested in."

The Suns certainly don't appear to be alone in that regard. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported on July 6 that the Nets "are not operating with any sense of urgency" to move Durant, and their perceived asking price is "at least one All-Star caliber talent and a surplus of draft capital."

Following Durant's trade request on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the 12-time All-Star had Phoenix listed as one of his preferred landing spots.

There was some thought that Deandre Ayton's wait to find a contract as a restricted free agent was due in part to Durant because teams with cap space were waiting for a resolution to the latter.

It was also possible that Ayton could have been used in a sign-and-trade between the Suns and Nets in a deal for Durant.

That option was taken off the board on Thursday when Ayton's agents told Wojnarowski the 23-year-old center's four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers was being matched by the Suns.

There's also the perceived value of what the Suns could offer for Durant, even if Ayton were eligible to be traded.

One general manager told Fischer that a package of Ayton, Bridges, Cam Johnson and five draft picks "still isn't enough to me for KD."

Bridges, 25, averaged a career-high 14.2 points per game in 82 starts last season. He was also named to the All-Defensive first team for the first time in his career.

The Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray trades could provide a starting point for teams when making an offer for Durant. The San Antonio Spurs got three first-round draft picks, including unprotected picks in 2025 and 2027, and a pick swap from the Atlanta Hawks for Murray.

Gobert was sent from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for five players, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap.

The Nets seem to have at least a little more power in these trade negotiations than teams normally do when a superstar requests a move. Durant's four-year, $194.2 million contract starts this season and runs through 2025-26.

Even without Durant, the Suns are a ready-made title contender right now, especially with Ayton likely to be returning. Their 64-18 record was the best mark in the NBA last season. They lost in the Western Conference semifinals to the Dallas Mavericks in seven games.