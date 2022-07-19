Over/Under Win Predictions for Every NFL Team in 2022

0 of 32

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Expectations can be a heavy burden and never serve as a true indicator of what's about to happen next.

A year ago, the Cleveland Browns were considered one of the league's up-and-coming teams and a possible Super Bowl contender after winning their first playoff game since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

They severely disappointed, finishing with an 8-9 record. Those expectations and the ensuing results brought consequences. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper are no longer with the team.

In the same division, the Cincinnati Bengals surprised everyone with an AFC North title and a run all the way to Super Bowl LVI. The Fighting Joe Burrows came up just short of capturing the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy, but expectations are now heaped upon them entering the 2022 campaign and deservedly so.

Cincinnati spent the offseason rectifying its biggest mistake: not properly addressing its offensive line a year ago. Now with multiple additions up front, the Bengals look more than capable of exceeding 10 victories for the second straight season.

Expectations do vary based on circumstances, and DraftKings set the demarcation lines for each squad's upcoming forecast.

Will those teams exceed or fall short of those projections? Let's find out together.