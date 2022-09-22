Astros' Jose Altuve Day-to-Day With Elbow Injury Suffered vs. Rays

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game at the Tampa Bay Rays because of left elbow discomfort. He is day-to-day, per Astros field reporter Julia Morales.

Altuve was hit on the elbow by a Corey Kluber pitch in the fifth inning. Mauricio Dubon replaced him in the lineup.

Altuve has spent time on the injured list already this season. He missed 13 games from April 19-May 1 with a strained left hamstring.

Astros manager Dusty Baker removed Altuve in the first inning of a July 14 win over the Los Angeles Angels when he was hit by a pitch on the left leg. The 2017 American League MVP was officially listed as day-to-day with a contusion.

Despite losing key pieces from the 2021 roster, including Carlos Correa, the Astros haven't missed a beat this season. Their 98-51 mark is the best record in the American League.

Altuve's return to form has been one of the biggest reasons behind Houston's success so far in 2022. He is hitting .294/.381/.513 with 25 homers and 18 stolen bases in 130 games.

Losing Altuve for an extended period of time does take a significant piece away from the Astros' offense, but they are well equipped to score a lot of runs in his absence. Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are two of the best hitters in Major League Baseball.

The Astros also have the best pitching staff in the AL with a collective 2.90 ERA.

Altuve is a key driving force for Houston, but the team has so much depth that it can be successful without a star player for any length of time without skipping a beat.