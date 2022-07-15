Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Want More Than 4 1st-Round Picks for Star G

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will reportedly need to pay a high price in order to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon discussed the Jazz's asking price Friday on The Hoop Collective podcast, with predictions ranging from three first-round picks and other assets to an even bigger haul of first-rounders.

"I doubt the Knicks are going to get Mitchell for less than five firsts," Windhorst said.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.