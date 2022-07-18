Predicting the Biggest Surprises of WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card

5 of 6

There will be plenty to talk about in the wake of SummerSlam, what with the blockbuster main event, the dark cloud hanging overhead named "Theory," in-ring appearances from Logan Paul and Pat McAffee, and a potential Match of the Year candidate in The Street Profits and The Usos.

There will be one match, though, that leaves fans buzzing and begging for more: the battle between Riddle and Seth Rollins.

The match has yet to be made official but WWE Creative is certainly trending in that direction. For the majority of the fans, it will be a throwaway match on a loaded premium live event card but others will recognize it as a dark horse contender for Match of the Year, thanks to the extraordinary performances from each competitor thus far in 2022.

The workhorses of the company from an in-ring perspective, Rollins and Riddle have also ranked high among the best in-ring performers in the industry.

It really should not be a surprise to anyone that a match between The Original Bro and The Visionary would be spectacular and the show-stealer but given its stature on the prospective card, and the number of higher-priority matches elsewhere on the lineup, it will be overlooked by many and potentially undervalued by even more.

Then, when the 15-20 minutes it is allotted are over, everyone with a cellphone nearby will hit up Twitter to discuss the Match of the Year candidate they just witnessed, somehow surprised by the notion of two of the most consistently excellent wrestlers on the roster just added another classic to the SummerSlam annals.

Undoubtedly, the result of being spoiled by their greatness too often.