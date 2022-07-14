Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle Unlikely to Be Part of Donovan Mitchell Trade Packages

Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle Unlikely to Be Part of Donovan Mitchell Trade PackagesJuly 14, 2022
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
The New York Knicks are reportedly not expected to include Julius Randle in any trade package for Donovan Mitchell.
Andy Larson of the Salt Lake Tribune reported the Knicks are more likely to include Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose as part of a deal for salary-matching purposes.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.