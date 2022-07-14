Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle Unlikely to Be Part of Donovan Mitchell Trade Packages

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly not expected to include Julius Randle in any trade package for Donovan Mitchell.

Andy Larson of the Salt Lake Tribune reported the Knicks are more likely to include Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose as part of a deal for salary-matching purposes.

