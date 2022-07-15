Buying or Selling Viral Moments From 2022 NBA Summer League

1 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Why It Went Viral: Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the draft out of Gonzaga, was one of the most buzzed-about prospects at the top of the draft—and one of the most criticized. His two-way ability, and in particular his potential on the defensive end, was obvious. But his physique raised questions about whether he'd be able to hang at the pro level.

His debut at Salt Lake City Summer League was dazzling. He put up 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go with seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in just 24 minutes against the Utah Jazz.

There were growing pains during Holmgren's time in Utah and Las Vegas, as he had to contend with the physicality of players such as the Memphis Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton Jr. But his upside and star potential were obvious.

Buy or Sell? Buy. It may take time for Holmgren to come around once the Oklahoma City Thunder's season starts and he plays real games, but it was clear right away that he belongs at this level and can make an impact. If what we saw over the last week-plus is any indication, the Thunder could be ahead of schedule in their rebuild.