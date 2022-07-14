Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Tyler Herro Preferred to RJ Barrett by 1 Jazz Exec

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

As the Utah Jazz seek the best possible deal in a Donovan Mitchell trade, the Miami Heat might have more to offer than the New York Knicks.

"At least one voice in the Jazz's front office prefers [Tyler] Herro as a return to [RJ] Barrett," Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The Jazz have reportedly already engaged in trade talks with the Knicks while the Heat have "expressed interest," according to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Tyler Herro would presumably be the centerpiece of a deal with Miami, although New York has eight first-round picks it could use instead of dealing young guard RJ Barrett.

If it does come down to a choice between Herro and Barrett, however, it seems Utah would lean toward a deal with the Heat. It would be an interesting shift considering Herro was selected 10 spots after Barrett in the 2019 draft.

Herro was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year last season while averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three-point range while helping the Heat earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Barrett had similar box score numbers, averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Of course, he was much less efficient for the East's No. 11 team, shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three.

The Knicks were 2.4 points per 100 possessions worse with Barrett on the court compared to off it. The Heat were 2.8 points per 100 possessions better with Herro on the court.

Both are 22-year-olds eligible for extensions this offseason, which makes them easily comparable for a team looking for its next star. It could make the Heat an attractive trade partner for Utah as it tries to move Mitchell.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.