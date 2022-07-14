Pelicans Troll Lakers with Tweet Shading LeBron James, Russell Westbrook

AP Photo/Nikki Boertman

The New Orleans Pelicans' social media team fired back at a Twitter user who made fun of the Pels' profile picture by pointing out that Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James reportedly didn't interact or sit next to each other at a recent summer-league game.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Westbrook and James sat on opposite ends of the court during a Suns-Lakers summer-league game Friday.

Buha noted that multiple players and team brass spoke with James, and that Westbrook entered the Laker huddle, but the two players didn't meet up during the game.

"Westbrook never walked over, though, leaving just as the halftime buzzer sounded. James stayed through the end of the third quarter," Buha wrote. "The two never acknowledged each other."

That reported moment occurred as Westbrook is heavily involved in trade rumors following a 33-49 season that saw L.A. miss the playoffs.

Of note, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on July 2 that the Lakers and Nets are talking about a deal centered around Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.

As for the Pels, the arrow is pointing up after they made the playoffs last year without superstar Zion Williamson, who missed the season with a broken foot.

But he'll be back next season after signing a five-year extension, and he joins a team that should be ready to contend yet again.

At any rate, it looks like everyone's getting along quite well in New Orleans, with Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado pictured taking in a summer-league game in the Pels' picture.

The 2022-23 season is set to begin on Wednesday, October 19.