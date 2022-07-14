Rangers' Corey Seager to Replace George Springer on 2022 MLB All-Star Game Roster

John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is an All-Star for the third time in his career.

MLB announced Thursday that Seager was added to the American League roster to replace Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer, who will be inactive for Tuesday's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

