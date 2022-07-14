76ers' James Harden Says Getting Healthy, Returning to Elite Form Is His Top Priority

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After a relatively disappointing 2021-22 season, James Harden said his priority this offseason is to get healthy.

The guard told Adrienne Faurote of Haute Time that he was limited by hamstring injuries the past two seasons:

"I've had the luxury of not having to deal with any serious injuries—with surgeries or whatnot—my entire career. But these last two years, I’ve been dealing with some hamstring issues, which are nothing to play with. So I’m taking this summer as an opportunity to do something for me, to make sure that I get back to the elite level that I know I can be at and that I will be at. So that’s priority No. 1."

Harden won three straight scoring titles from 2018-20, averaging 33.7 points per game during this stretch. The two years since have been a whirlwind with trades from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets and eventually to the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging just 23.1 points per game.

The 32-year-old declined his $47 million player option for 2022-23 and took a $15 million pay cut to return to the 76ers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.