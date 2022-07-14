MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Unlikely to Pursue Andrew Benintendi; Mets Linked

Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images

The New York Yankees need an outfielder ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, but per multiple reports, the unvaccinated status of Kansas City Royals All-Star Andrew Benintendi has taken him out of contention, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

While the Bronx Bombers might be out on Benintendi, their New York counterparts over at Citi Field still reportedly have interest:

Benintendi was one of 10 Royals who are unvaccinated and weren't permitted to travel to Toronto for a series against the Blue Jays this weekend because of Canada's rules requiring vaccination or testing and 14-day quarantine to enter the country:

"For me, it was a personal decision," Benintendi told reporters regarding his unvaccinated status. "And I'm going to leave it at that."

But that decision might make him a far less intriguing option on the market for AL East teams—which regularly travel to Toronto—or American League contenders in general who wouldn't want to give up valuable assets for a player who might not be available for half a playoff series.

Instead, National League teams like the Mets—who would only have to worry about a potential World Series matchup in Toronto, if the 47-42 Blue Jays make it that far—now feel like more likely suitors.

Benintendi, 28, is hitting .317 this season with three homers, 37 RBI, 37 runs and a .786 OPS. While his power numbers are trending down from a year ago (17 dingers, 73 RBI0, both his batting average and on-base percentage (.386) are currently career-high marks.

So for teams in need of an upgrade in the outfield, Benintendi would provide a very solid option. Just don't be surprised if he ends up in the National League.