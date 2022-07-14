Cristiano Ronaldo Rumors: Chelsea out of Running to Sign Manchester United Star

David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Chelsea has reportedly removed itself from discussions about signing superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo away from Premier League rival Manchester United.

ESPN's James Olley reported Thursday that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has "huge admiration" for Ronaldo, but he reached the conclusion he'd "prefer to pursue other options to strengthen their attack" during the summer transfer window.

