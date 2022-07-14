Kyler Murray Rumors: New Cardinals Contract 'Very Reasonable' Outcome Before Camp

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Discussions between the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray about a potential contract extension are reportedly "smooth" ahead of NFL training camp.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Thursday it's a "very reasonable likelihood" the sides reach an agreement on a new deal before the Cards' veterans report to camp on July 26.

That update is music to the ears of Cardinals fans after a period of the offseason where it appeared Murray may seek a trade.

In February, the two-time Pro Bowler scrubbed references to the organization from his social media accounts, which led ESPN's Chris Mortensen to report on the growing tensions between Arizona and its franchise signal-caller.

Cardinals sources described Murray as "self-centered, immature and someone who points fingers," while the quarterback felt he'd too often become the "scapegoat" when the team failed to live up to expectations, per Mortensen.

Five months later, Darlington noted the drama now "feels long in the rear view."

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said in March. "I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

Murray was voted the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after being selected with the first overall pick in that year's draft, and he's remained highly productive the past two years.

The 24-year-old University of Oklahoma product has completed 66.9 percent of his throws for 11,480 yards with 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 46 career games. He's added 1,786 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground.

He's coming off a 2021 campaign where he tallied 29 total touchdowns (24 passing and five rushing) in 14 appearances. He ranked seventh in ESPN's Total QBR (57.3) and received a strong 84 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Cardinals reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with an 11-6 record last year, but they were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.

Although the contract situation isn't time sensitive—Murray is under contract through 2023 after the Cards picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal—getting a long-term extension in place would eliminate any lingering concerns and provide some financial clarity.

Most importantly, as long as Murray is leading the offense when the regular season gets underway in September, Arizona is a solid bet to make a postseason return in 2022.