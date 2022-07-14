Spencer Webb Dies at Age 22; Oregon TE Was Entering 5th Season with Ducks

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died on Wednesday at the age of 22.

Per a report from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office (h/t Zachary Neel of USA Today), paramedics responded to the report of an accident involving an unnamed 22-year-old who slipped and suffered a head injury at Triangle Lake in Oregon. They were unable to revive him.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning posted a statement on Twitter confirming Webb died in the accident.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office noted there was no evidence of foul play and Webb's death appears to be accidental.

Several Oregon players, alumni and administrators posted messages on Twitter about Webb:

A fifth-year junior in 2022, Webb was a 4-star prospect coming out of Christian Brothers High School. He redshirted in his first year with the Ducks in 2018 before playing regularly the following year.

Webb set career highs with 209 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He only played in the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020.

His first career touchdown catch came in the second quarter of the 2019 season opener against Auburn at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Last season saw Webb appear in a career-high 11 games for the Ducks. The California had 87 yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Webb was used primarily as a blocking tight end during his time with the Ducks.