WWE Rumors: Roderick Strong Feels 'Beaten Down' in NXT and Isn't 'Allowed to Get Out'

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roderick Strong reportedly isn't happy with his role in NXT and wants out of his WWE contract.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), Strong is "beaten down" in NXT and doesn't want to be there anymore.

Meltzer added that while Strong has asked for his release from WWE, the company has refused to accommodate him thus far and he isn't "allowed to get out."

In May, Meltzer (h/t Perry) reported that Strong still had "a couple of years" remaining on his WWE contract since he signed a new deal last year.

Things have changed significantly since Strong signed that contract, as NXT has transitioned from a brand largely focused on pushing veteran former indie talent to a brand almost exclusively meant for molding and pushing young Superstars with limited wrestling experience.

Also, Strong's former Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are all in AEW now, as is Marina Shafir, who has been married to Strong since 2018.

AEW has put Cole, O'Reilly and Fish back together after the success they enjoyed in NXT, and it stands to reason that they would add Strong to the group as well if he were to get his release from WWE.

That would undoubtedly be appealing for Strong since he enjoyed some of his greatest success as part of Undisputed Era, holding the NXT Tag Team Championships twice and the North American Championship once.

Following the dissolution of Undisputed Era, Strong became the leader of another stable, Diamond Mine, although the group looks far different than it was presented initially.

Tyler Rust and Hachiman were released early in the life of the group, and Malcolm Bivens was let go in April, paving the way for him to sign with AEW.

Now, the 38-year-old Strong is the clear-cut leader and mouthpiece of the group, but things seem to be crumbling around him from a storyline perspective, as he has alienated The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, and may be doing the same with Damon Kemp.

It is unclear if WWE intends to keep Strong for the entirety of his contract, but if he ultimately gets kicked from Diamond Mine, that could free him of any storyline responsibilities and perhaps make WWE more willing to part ways with him.

Until then, Strong is one of the few veteran voices in the NXT locker room, and that gives him value since most members of the NXT roster are inexperienced and can benefit from guidance.