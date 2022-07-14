49ers' George Kittle Tops Chiefs' Travis Kelce on ESPN Rankings of Best TEs for 2022

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle was voted the NFL's best tight end for the third straight year in an ESPN poll of the league's executives, coaches and players.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the voting results Thursday, with an unnamed NFC offensive coach praising the Niners playmaker's game-changing ability.

"He's such an explosive player with or without the ball, run game, run after catch—that to me is the biggest thing," the coach said. "He's never going to be a great route runner. But he plays so physical through contact, and his savvy, and his play speed is so fast that he can overcome all of that."

The top four players in the ESPN TE rankings remained the same from 2021 followed by a new arrival to the top 10 in the fifth slot:

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders)

Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens)

Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons)



