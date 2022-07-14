NHL Free Agency 2022: Latest On Nazem Kadri, John Klingberg Rumors, Predictions, More

1 of 3

Arguably the best player left on the market is Colorado Avalanche forward and newly-minted NHL champion Nazem Kadri. The 31-year-old was terrific this past season, appearing in 71 games and producing 28 goals and 59 assists.

The Avalanche, presumably, would love to keep Kadri, and the door remains open for a return.

"A source familiar with the [Josh] Manson situation said the Avalanche was still in it for the big D-man. I heard the same with Nazem Kadri, that 'the door isn't shut' for a possible Kadri return to Colorado," Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now wrote on Wednesday.

However, Colorado is far from the only team that has shown interest in the veteran center.

"The team presentations continue," TSN's Darren Dreger tweeted.

The Calgary Flames could be a potential suitor after losing Gaudreau. Calgary could use a splash signing right about now, and it has the fourth-most cap space in the league. The New York Rangers have just $4.8 million in cap space but were linked to Kadri before the start of free agency.

"Kadri," one source told Larry Brooks of the New York Post. "Just don't ask me how."

Yet a return to the team that just gave him a championship would make the most sense for Kadri. The Avalanche are down to $4.7 million in cap space after re-signing Manson, but the prediction here is that the team finagles the financials enough to run it back with their two top free agents in 2022.

Prediction: Kadri re-signs with Colorado

