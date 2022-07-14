British Open Tee Times 2022: Pairings and Predictions for Friday Schedule

2 of 2

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Coming into The Open, no one expected Woods to win outright, but whenever he’s playing, especially with a major on the line, there’s always a lot of attention on him.

That was certainly the case on Thursday at the “home of golf.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a pretty sight as the three-time winner of The Open had a rough first day at St. Andrews.

He had three double bogeys and two bogeys on the way to a 6-over-par 78 day, putting him in at on the leaderboard.

Still, all eyes were on the iconic golfer every step of the way.

Fans likely had to be present to witness Woods play at a high level considering his career was in serious jeopardy just 17 months ago when he was involved in a major car crash in California

"Matt and I were talking," Max Homa told Chuck Culpepper, Matt Bonesteel and Cindy Boren of the Washington Post. '"About how whenever Tiger is hitting off the tee, especially there’s just so many phones and so many people’s hands just in the air. They don’t even know if they’re getting a shot. It’s just impressive he can do what he does and has done with all that attention."

The 46-year old Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient will have a lot of ground to cover between Friday and Sunday, but what a story it would be if he were able to bounce back.

Woods has his own orbit in the sport, but the day belonged to Smith, who will have a nice lead in to Friday in first place.

It will be interesting if he can find a way to fend off McIlroy who is just two strokes behind.

His 6-under 66 performance on Thursday was outstanding and oddly enough, it matches his opening effort in 2014, the last time he won the Claret Jug.

That's a great sign for things to come.

"Yeah, fantastic start," McIlroy told Phil Casey of Yahoo Sports. “Just what you hope will happen when you’re starting off your week. I did everything that you’re supposed to do around St Andrews.

"I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today. I think that’s important to do."

As for Young, he has to be hoping that his stellar start in his first try on an Open links wasn't a fluke.

The 25-year old rookie's had a great first year on the PGA Tour, so it's actually not a big surprise that he's the leader after Round 1.

It'll be up to him, though, if he carries that momentum into Round 2 on Friday.

"I think it's a pretty accurate representation of how I feel," Young told Patrick McDonald and Chip Patterson of CBS Sports. "I'm happy I shot 64. I'm happy that, as far as I know, I'm still leading The Open Championship, but it's not going to change how I feel an hour from now. I mean, it might change how I feel on the 1st tee a little bit tomorrow, but I'll forget about it very quickly."

Cameron Smith, who's tied for third with Robert Dinwiddie is another player to keep an eye on, as is Scottie Scheffler (tied for fifth) and Xander Schauffele (tied for 13th).

No matter who shines on day two, fans should expect quite a day on at the historic Old Course.