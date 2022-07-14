X

    Hot Takes from Kings' Keegan Murray vs. Thunder's Chet Holmgren Summer League Game

    Erin WalshJuly 14, 2022

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 86-80 on Wednesday night in Summer League action at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in a game where top rookies Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray met for the first time.

    Murray received far more praise than Holmgren as he finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals in 34:20. He made 9-of-17 shots from the field and 2-of-7 shots from deep.

    Holmgren, meanwhile, finished with just eight points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 25:32. He made 3-of-8 shots from the field and 1-of-2 shots from deep.

    But while Murray had better numbers than Holmgren, both players received plenty of praise on Wednesday night following their performances.

    Nick Crain @CrainNBA

    Some of Chet Holmgren’s blocks are so absurd that referees just assume he’s goaltending. <br><br>That was absolutely clean.

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Chet Holmgren just dragged two Kings into the paint and whipped a behind the back pass to Tre Mann in the corner for a 3.<br><br>Everyone knows about the defense and the shooting. But Chet is just multi skilled and has a great feel for making winning plays.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

    Keegan Murray getting the defensive assignment of guarding Chet Holmgren. Doing a nice job of disruptin the OKC big man.

    James Ham @James_HamNBA

    Keegan Murray doesn't seem concerned with Chet Holmgren's shot blocking ability. He's getting in the lane and drawing contact.

    Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

    Chet Holmgren's passing ability is at a high level. He created space, drove to the basket and then kicked out for a corner 3. Really good play by Holmgren, overall. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThunderUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThunderUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/UH3plB2B4P">pic.twitter.com/UH3plB2B4P</a>

    justin jovani @JovaniJustin

    chet holmgren cannot guard keegan murray. he doesn't have the foot speed. he shouldn't guarding him.

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    How many legitimate blocks have these Summer League refs taken away from Chet Holmgren the last two games? <a href="https://t.co/eSDfYMIIw6">pic.twitter.com/eSDfYMIIw6</a>

    Frankie Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3

    Keegan Murray has topped the 20-point mark. Again. What a summer for the rookie.

    Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

    Keegan Murray has been awesome. He's got 21 points, six rebounds and four steals. He's 8-of-10 from the foul line.

    Alex Kramers @alexkramers

    Keegan Murray is cooking Thunder bigs one-on-one. Two straight tough buckets in the paint. He continues to impress with his versatility.

    Cactus Mak @Mr_KStatum2U

    Keegan Murray doing numbers in this summer league <a href="https://t.co/QrGYegVnku">pic.twitter.com/QrGYegVnku</a>

    Chris Duerr @ChrisDuerr

    Time to put Keegan Murray on ice for the rest of Summer League<br><br>Can’t wait for next season… <a href="https://t.co/0tGEmD0qj4">pic.twitter.com/0tGEmD0qj4</a>

    Bears Fan Rich @MrDaking54

    Keegan Murray will give a run for ROY. Save the receipt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K23SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K23SummerLeague</a>

    Bobby Carson @BobbyCarson3

    So far <a href="https://twitter.com/ChetHolmgren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChetHolmgren</a> looking good in the summer league. Ready to see him in regular season

    The Thunder selected Holmgren with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, and he has impressed in every Summer League game thus far.

    Holmgren has looked more than comfortable so far this summer and appears ready to step into a starting role in Oklahoma City.

    Murray, meanwhile, was selected fourth overall by the Kings in the 2022 NBA draft out of Iowa. Like Holmgren, he has played well this summer and fans are beginning to speculate that he could be a 2022-23 Rookie of the Year candidate.

    With Holmgren and Murray having shown that they are more than capable of starting games for their respective teams, their time in Las Vegas could soon be coming to an end in order to prevent injury before training camp begins.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.