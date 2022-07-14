Hot Takes from Kings' Keegan Murray vs. Thunder's Chet Holmgren Summer League Game

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 86-80 on Wednesday night in Summer League action at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in a game where top rookies Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray met for the first time.

Murray received far more praise than Holmgren as he finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals in 34:20. He made 9-of-17 shots from the field and 2-of-7 shots from deep.

Holmgren, meanwhile, finished with just eight points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 25:32. He made 3-of-8 shots from the field and 1-of-2 shots from deep.

But while Murray had better numbers than Holmgren, both players received plenty of praise on Wednesday night following their performances.

The Thunder selected Holmgren with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, and he has impressed in every Summer League game thus far.

Holmgren has looked more than comfortable so far this summer and appears ready to step into a starting role in Oklahoma City.

Murray, meanwhile, was selected fourth overall by the Kings in the 2022 NBA draft out of Iowa. Like Holmgren, he has played well this summer and fans are beginning to speculate that he could be a 2022-23 Rookie of the Year candidate.

With Holmgren and Murray having shown that they are more than capable of starting games for their respective teams, their time in Las Vegas could soon be coming to an end in order to prevent injury before training camp begins.