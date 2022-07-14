NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 7 Las Vegas Results

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas rolled on with Day 7 from Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Some of the league's most promising rookies, including Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray, were in action during an exciting schedule of matchups.

Here's a look at what fans and experts discussed on social media from Wednesday's games.

Kings' Keegan Murray Looks Like Best Rookie in Summer League

The summer of Keegan Murray continued on Wednesday as the Sacramento Kings star had another stellar game in Wednesday's 86-80 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Murray notched 29 points, seven rebounds and four steals. It's his fifth 20-point game of the summer. He also greatly outshined Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, who had a much quieter game on Wednesday.

Fans and pundits had nothing but praise for Murray online, with some declaring him the best rookie in 2022 Summer League.

The Kings appear to have landed a franchise cornerstone when Murray fell to the No. 4 pick in this year's draft. The Iowa product has all the makings of a future star in the NBA, but it looks like the future is now. Murray can step in immediately and be a game-changer for a Sacramento team that has been desperate for a star for years.

Murray will undoubtedly be one of the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year if he brings his Summer League performance to the regular season.

Thunder's Chet Holmgren Still Impactful Despite Off Night

Oklahoma City Thunder star rookie Chet Holmgren has been under a microscope throughout the summer, and Wednesday's stat line is sure to draw attention from his detractors.

The No. 2 overall pick had a quiet outing as a scorer in OKC's 86-80 win over the Sacramento Kings, finishing with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and three assists. Holmgren didn't record a block on Wednesday, but he notched five steals.

The reaction online to Holmgren's performance was somewhat polarizing. While he faced some criticism for being outplayed by Murray, some praised him for still impacting the game with his passing and defense despite not filling up the stat sheet.

Holmgren is sure to go through some growing pains as he gets acclimated to the NBA, so he won't dominate every night like he did in his 23-point Summer League debut. But it's clear that he has the ability to make his presence felt in multiple ways, and Oklahoma City is sure to enjoy watching his development over the next few years.

Cavs' Ochai Agbaji Shines in Defeat

Former Kansas Jayhawks star Ochai Agbaji has somewhat flown under the radar this summer, but he had a breakout performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wednesday's 91-80 loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

Agbaji poured in 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting with four three-pointers. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end with three steals.

NBA Twitter had good things to say about Agbaji during his strong performance on Wednesday.

The No. 14 pick in this year's draft flashed the type of play that helped lead the Jayhawks to a national championship and earned him the Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award. The 22-year-old has a level of maturity to his game that sets him apart from other rookies after spending four years at Kansas.

If Agbaji can bring his smooth jumper to the Cavs, it won't take long for him to become a regular member of the team's rotation next season.