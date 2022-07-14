X

    NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 7 Las Vegas Results

    Doric SamJuly 14, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    NBA Summer League in Las Vegas rolled on with Day 7 from Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

    Some of the league's most promising rookies, including Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray, were in action during an exciting schedule of matchups.

    Here's a look at what fans and experts discussed on social media from Wednesday's games.

    Kings' Keegan Murray Looks Like Best Rookie in Summer League

    The summer of Keegan Murray continued on Wednesday as the Sacramento Kings star had another stellar game in Wednesday's 86-80 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Murray notched 29 points, seven rebounds and four steals. It's his fifth 20-point game of the summer. He also greatly outshined Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, who had a much quieter game on Wednesday.

    Fans and pundits had nothing but praise for Murray online, with some declaring him the best rookie in 2022 Summer League.

    Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens

    Alright, I’ve seen enough. <br><br>I’ve just bet Keegan Murray (+800) on <a href="https://twitter.com/FDSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FDSportsbook</a> to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

    KingsMuse @kings_muse

    Keegan Murray has been the best rookie in Summer League and it’s not even close.

    Deuce Mason @DeuceMason

    Keegan is too fun to watch. Dude is a stud.

    Cameron Salerno @cameronsalerno1

    Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray is going to be a fun frontcourt to watch this season

    Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

    Keegan Murray's composure normally takes years of NBA experience to develop. It's elite.

    Frankie Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3

    Keegan Murray has topped the 20-point mark. Again. What a summer for the rookie.

    Brenden Nunes @BrendenNunesNBA

    Keegan Murray showing off some isolation creation with the tough finish through contact.<br><br>Love to see that part of his game continue to expand and grow.

    @jxyPHL

    Keegan Murray is it

    RyanG @drggrizz

    Keegan Murray gonna be good real quick

    James Ham @James_HamNBA

    Keegan Murray doesn't seem concerned with Chet Holmgren's shot blocking ability. He's getting in the lane and drawing contact.

    Kirk Langley Jr. @KLangley_15

    Keegan Murray has exceeded expectations so far in summer league

    Alan Althaus @AlanAlthaus

    Perfect nickname for Keegan Murray. More and more Kings fans realizing they got a good one. <a href="https://t.co/hHfxG7AkC8">https://t.co/hHfxG7AkC8</a>

    Nick Cattles @NickCRadio

    I've seen enough. Shut Keegan down for the summer &amp; put him in bubble wrap. He's ready for the preseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kings</a>

    Connor McCaffery @connor_m30

    I don’t wanna be that guy but keegan is just absolutely destroying Chet

    Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

    Far fewer people here for Chet v. Keegan Murray than there were for Chet v. Jabari. But for some reason I'm still here, and can report Murray looked awesome in this one. Murray was pretty clearly the best player on the floor -- while being guarded by Chet all game.

    Alex Kramers @alexkramers

    Keegan Murray is averaging 24 ppg in Summer League, which puts him 4th among all players.<br><br>The only 3 guys ahead of him all have NBA experience (Cam Thomas, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy).

    Damien Barling @damienbarling

    JAY Z is the best rapper alive and Keegan Murray is the best player at Summer League. Some things are just undeniable.

    The Kings appear to have landed a franchise cornerstone when Murray fell to the No. 4 pick in this year's draft. The Iowa product has all the makings of a future star in the NBA, but it looks like the future is now. Murray can step in immediately and be a game-changer for a Sacramento team that has been desperate for a star for years.

    Murray will undoubtedly be one of the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year if he brings his Summer League performance to the regular season.

    Thunder's Chet Holmgren Still Impactful Despite Off Night

    Oklahoma City Thunder star rookie Chet Holmgren has been under a microscope throughout the summer, and Wednesday's stat line is sure to draw attention from his detractors.

    The No. 2 overall pick had a quiet outing as a scorer in OKC's 86-80 win over the Sacramento Kings, finishing with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and three assists. Holmgren didn't record a block on Wednesday, but he notched five steals.

    The reaction online to Holmgren's performance was somewhat polarizing. While he faced some criticism for being outplayed by Murray, some praised him for still impacting the game with his passing and defense despite not filling up the stat sheet.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Chet Holmgren again did a few amazing things ... but mostly played passive, drifted, got completely outplayed by 6-8 Keegan Murray, the 4th overall pick. TAKE THE CHALLENGE, YOUNG MAN. DEMAND THE BALL. IMPOSE YOUR 7-1 WILL. OWN THE PAINT. QUIT SHRINKING.

    Derek Parker @DParkOK

    Pretty easily Holmgren’s best night as a passer. Finished with just 3 assists (should’ve had more) but made great reads and passed well out of doubles.<br><br>Promising stuff, per usual.

    TF @ThunderFocus

    Chet may have struggled as a scorer tonight but his passing today was just incredible, recognizing doubles &amp; ball pressure a lot quicker &amp; making the right decision every time.

    Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

    Chet singlehandedly ruined that entire opening possession for the Kings lmao

    Nick Crain @CrainNBA

    Some of Chet Holmgren’s blocks are so absurd that referees just assume he’s goaltending. <br><br>That was absolutely clean.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Chet Holmgren’s last three Summer League games:<br> <br>12 PTS | 8 REB | 4 BLK <br>16 PTS | 10 REB | 2 BLK <br>8 PTS | 5 REB | 5 STL <a href="https://t.co/dkzR3RBU5C">pic.twitter.com/dkzR3RBU5C</a>

    Ben Creider @BenCreider

    Chet Holmgren has set a Thunder record for the most steals in a Las Vegas Summer League game.<br><br>Holmgren recorded five steals Wednesday evening.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThunderUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThunderUp</a>

    ThunderChets @ThunderChats

    Chet has struggled mightily scoring, but lol 5 steals?????

    TF @ThunderFocus

    People gonna act like Chet played bad because of his statline 😭

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: “Chet is one of those once a decade players.”

    Holmgren is sure to go through some growing pains as he gets acclimated to the NBA, so he won't dominate every night like he did in his 23-point Summer League debut. But it's clear that he has the ability to make his presence felt in multiple ways, and Oklahoma City is sure to enjoy watching his development over the next few years.

    Cavs' Ochai Agbaji Shines in Defeat

    Former Kansas Jayhawks star Ochai Agbaji has somewhat flown under the radar this summer, but he had a breakout performance for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wednesday's 91-80 loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

    Agbaji poured in 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting with four three-pointers. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end with three steals.

    NBA Twitter had good things to say about Agbaji during his strong performance on Wednesday.

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Ochai Agbaji's jumper looking extremely legit today. Three perfect 3-point parabolas into the bottom of the net off movement in the first half.

    Justin Rowan @Cavsanada

    We should have known Agbaji was the pick when the medicals came out <a href="https://t.co/NS1DB6MIo6">pic.twitter.com/NS1DB6MIo6</a>

    Camryn Justice @camijustice

    Ochai is that guy.

    Evan Dammarell @AmNotEvan

    Ochai Agbaji has looked great this evening for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a>.

    Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

    Ochai Agbaji.

    NBA @NBA

    "That's tough. That's a tough move." - CJ McCollum<br><br>Ochai Agbaji getting BUCKETS on ESPN U <a href="https://t.co/jKOw1Lo6sz">pic.twitter.com/jKOw1Lo6sz</a>

    Mack Perry @DevaronPerry

    Ochai Agbaji is legit

    Basketball Jones @ASportsJones

    Impressive outing for Ochai Agbaji so far today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a>

    Mudrov Shukilo @NolinjoIzabrani

    Ochai agbaji 😍

    HoopMinded @MindOnHoops

    Ochai Agbaji is gonna be a star. I love his game

    Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

    Productive game by Ochai Agbaji.<br><br>24 pts / 7-13 FG / 4-8 3P / 3 rebs / 3 stls / 1 ast<br><br>He get acclimated in the NBA style and he shows his skill set on a consistent basis. He can be part of Cavs offensive plan.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a>

    Jordan Zirm @JordanZirm

    Ochai Agbaji is now shooting 47% from 3 through two and a half games of Summer League play. not bad, imo

    Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

    That was <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> Ochai Agbaji’s best summer league game so far. Finished with 24 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3. Also had 3 boards, 3 steals and an assist.

    The No. 14 pick in this year's draft flashed the type of play that helped lead the Jayhawks to a national championship and earned him the Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award. The 22-year-old has a level of maturity to his game that sets him apart from other rookies after spending four years at Kansas.

    If Agbaji can bring his smooth jumper to the Cavs, it won't take long for him to become a regular member of the team's rotation next season.

