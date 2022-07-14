Gonzaga vs. Michigan State Set for Nov. 11 on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier

Set Number: X86610 TK1 R2 F71

The Gonzaga and Michigan State men's basketball teams will face off on the USS Abraham Lincoln in Coronado, California, on Nov. 11 as part of ESPN's Armed Forces Classic, according to the Associated Press.

It will be the first game on an aircraft carrier since 2012.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

