NHL Trade Rumors: Brent Burns Dealt to Hurricanes; Sharks Get Steven Lorentz, More

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly acquired defenseman Brent Burns and forward Lane Pederson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for center Steven Lorentz, goalie prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 conditional third-round selection, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Per that report, the Sharks will absorb 33 percent of Burns' contract in the deal. Burns has three years and $24 million remaining on his deal, so the Sharks are set to eat $8 million.

