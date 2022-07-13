Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Has 'No Interest' in Including R.J. Barrett in Any Deal

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly don't plan to include RJ Barrett in "any deal" amid recent rumors linking the franchise to a potential blockbuster trade for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Wednesday the Knicks have "no interest" in moving Barrett, and the team's front office has more generally been "wary" of the price to bring in a high-profile player via trade this summer.

