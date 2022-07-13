Hasim Rahman Jr. Says Jake Paul Had 'No Chance' to Beat Him Fighting at Heavyweight

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Hasim Rahman Jr. believes it wouldn't have been much of a contest if he had been allowed to fight at his typical weight against Jake Paul.

The Aug. 6 bout will be contested at the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds, and Rahman told TMZ Sports he thought that was done clearly to help Paul in his first fight against a professional boxer.

"If you really wanted to make a statement, you would've came up to heavyweight and fought me. But you didn't," he said. "You wanted to bring me down and stack the deck against me, so you could actually have a fighting chance. He knows he has no chance against me had it been at my weight class."

The son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman is 12-1 as a pro. The 31-year-old should be careful not to discount Paul's abilities too much, though.

Paul encountered plenty of skepticism as he embarked on his boxing career and has silenced his many doubters. He scored a sixth-round knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight.

Rahman might be Paul's stiffest test because of his size and experience in the ring.