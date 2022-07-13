Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Celtics Not Expected to Have Interest in Jazz Star

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics won't dramatically reshape their roster by pursuing Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, according to Brian Robb of MassLive.

Robb reported the Celtics "are not expected to have interest in dealing for Mitchell, per league sources, given the high price tag and their recent offseason moves." He added Boston might attempt to cash in on any fire sale by Utah by targeting lesser role players such as Jarred Vanderbilt.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the Jazz are at least willing to listen to offers for Mitchell, and they're "open to trades across the entire roster."

When the Celtics were sitting at 23-24 in mid-January, it looked like president of basketball operations Brad Stevens might have some difficult decisions ahead. If they had kept up that pace and finished with a losing record, then breaking up the Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown partnership was at least worth considering.

We all know what happened next. Ime Udoka's squad caught fire over the second half and eliminated the need for Stevens to do anything too dramatic this summer.

Instead, the Celtics have improved around the margins, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers and signing Danilo Gallinari.

Especially after the Brogdon trade, making a move for Mitchell simply wouldn't make a lot of sense given the likely cost involved.

Rudy Gobert fetched four first-round picks, a 2026 first-round pick swap and a mix of young and old role players. Utah's asking price for Mitchell would almost certainly start with multiple first-rounders and include a better haul of ready-made talent.

There's one argument that landing the dynamic guard would mean he doesn't go to a rival.

Almost immediately after Wojnarowski's report, The Athletic's Tony Jones reported the New York Knicks will likely make a run at Mitchell.

Even though the Knicks are in the same division, a successful trade may not be a negative outcome for Boston since New York is probably still not a title contender even with Mitchell and the newly signed Jalen Brunson.

Under the reign of Danny Ainge, the Celtics were routinely linked with whichever star just landed on the trade market. You could build a dynasty with the players Ainge almost landed.

In this case, C's fans aren't going to lose sleep if Mitchell winds up elsewhere in the Eastern Conference.