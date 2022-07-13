Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Made Honorary Members of St. Andrews Ahead of British Open

Warren Little/Getty Images

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie were announced as honorary members of the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews by the R&A on Wednesday, one day before the Scottish venue hosts the 2022 Open Championship.

"I warmly congratulate Tiger, Rory and Paul on becoming honorary members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club," St. Andrews captain Peter Foster said. "They have each made huge contributions to golf and played their part in inspiring millions to take up and follow the sport around the world."

Woods is a three-time winner of the Open Championship, including twice when it was held at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005.

"I am grateful for this invitation to become an honorary member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews," Woods said. "It is not only the home of golf but a place in this world that I hold near my heart. I am humbled to accept this invitation alongside these outstanding players today, as well as those who came before us."

