Steelers' Players Who Won't Live Up to Hype in 2022 Season

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a ton of expectations driven by their new-look offense and first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

The unit does not have many concerns entering training camp because of its depth at wide receiver and tight end.

Defensively, the Steelers made some upgrades at linebacker and in the secondary, but those moves may not come with massive improvements in production. A loaded linebacker room could cause one of their young players to regress in his number of tackles, and one of the new cornerbacks has struggled in one key department throughout his career.

Pittsburgh's first-team offense appears solid, but if an injury happens at a certain position, its depth will be tested.