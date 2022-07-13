X

    Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. Clippers

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2022

    AP Photo/John Locher

    The Los Angeles Lakers scored an 83-72 NBA summer league victory over the rival Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Las Vegas despite limited contributions from rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal.

    Pippen tallied eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes. O'Neal chipped in two points, one board and one block in seven minutes.

    The duo has been among the most talked-about and closely watched prospects at the summer league given their Hall of Fame fathers, Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal.

    Here's a look at some reactions to their performances against the Clippers:

    Josh Toussaint @josh2saint

    Scotty Pippen, Jr. is like a mix of Tyus Jones and Jose Alvarado.<br><br>He’s gonna be like the perfect backup PG

    Mohamed Abdelghaffar @mohamedagh96

    I feel like people would talk more about Scotty Pippen Jr if his name wasn’t Scotty Pippen Jr he’s by far the smartest player I’ve seen in the summer league so far

    Raj C. @RajChipalu

    Shot quality goes off a cliff when Pippen Jr goes off the floor

    NBA @NBA

    Scotty Pippen Jr. dropping dimes early on ESPN 🥽 <a href="https://t.co/qvktIPeo05">pic.twitter.com/qvktIPeo05</a>

    DayDay @vsdavie

    Shareef is just not the same player anymore. That heart surgery really changed his game😔

    ACC Brando @BrandoNumbaNine

    Shareef ONeal cant even start a summer league game.. get ya CDL or apply for Amazon

    JD Davisons Hair 👹 @JdDavisonsHair

    Shareef O’Neal really should be on a college campus rn

    Meanwhile, Mason Jones led the way for the Lakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the team improved to 1-2 in the event. Javante McCoy (14 points), Sacha Killeya-Jones (11) and Nate Pierre-Louis (10) also reached double figures in scoring.

    Brandon Boston (15 points and nine rebounds) and Jay Scrubb (15 points) were among the standout performers for the Clippers, who dropped to 1-1. Moussa Diabate also put together a solid showing with nine points and eight boards.

    The Clippers are right back on the floor Wednesday for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers don't return to action until Friday when they close out the preliminary round with a clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

