Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers scored an 83-72 NBA summer league victory over the rival Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Las Vegas despite limited contributions from rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal.

Pippen tallied eight points, four assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes. O'Neal chipped in two points, one board and one block in seven minutes.

The duo has been among the most talked-about and closely watched prospects at the summer league given their Hall of Fame fathers, Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal.

Meanwhile, Mason Jones led the way for the Lakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the team improved to 1-2 in the event. Javante McCoy (14 points), Sacha Killeya-Jones (11) and Nate Pierre-Louis (10) also reached double figures in scoring.

Brandon Boston (15 points and nine rebounds) and Jay Scrubb (15 points) were among the standout performers for the Clippers, who dropped to 1-1. Moussa Diabate also put together a solid showing with nine points and eight boards.

The Clippers are right back on the floor Wednesday for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers don't return to action until Friday when they close out the preliminary round with a clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.