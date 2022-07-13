Eagles' Players Who Won't Live up to Hype in 2022 Season

1 of 3

Time is running out for a Miles Sanders breakout season.

Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted the Penn State running back in the second round of the 2019 draft there has been hype for him to become an elite back. He was productive as a Nittany Lion and he has certainly showed promise in his first three NFL seasons.

His 2021 season got off to a slow start as Nick Sirianni struggled to figure out how to make his offense work in Philadelphia. Sanders did not register more than 15 carries in any of the first seven games and missed three in a row due to an ankle injury.

The stars aligned for Sanders to see some heavy usage in the back half of the season, though. When he got back from the injury he had games of 16, 24 and 18 carries, gaining 94, 120 and 131 yards in those games respectively.

It's easy to look at those numbers and start seeing the hypothetical numbers pile up if he can produce like that over a whole season.

That could be wishful thinking, though. The Eagles figure to be a little more balanced with A.J. Brown's arrival and the hope that Hurts develops as a passer.

Hurts is always going to take away some opportunity from the running backs on the roster and Kenneth Gainwell will still have a role.

Expect Sanders to still have a split role in the backfield and once again fall short of 1,000 yards on the season.