Ranking the 4 Nominees For Best WWE Moment at 2022 ESPYs

4 of 5

For a decade, Big E built his star, first as a silent bodyguard type for Dolph Ziggler, then an undefined singles star, before linking up with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston and forming one of the greatest factions in WWE history, New Day.

His journey to the top of the company was not sudden nor overnight. It was arduous, with no guarantee that he would ever achieve the goal he had set for himself to become the world champion.

Then came the 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, his win in the namesake ladder match and the guaranteed title opportunity. After just over a month of holding the coveted briefcase, he cashed in on the September 13 episode of WWE Raw and defeated Bobby Lashley to win the elusive WWE Championship.

It is ironic that the fans vote for his cash-in to be included among the nominees for this ESPY because it was those same fans who, along with E, Woods and Kingston, refused to allow New Day to fail. They rooted for them, supported them and saw them to their most memorable moments along the way.

Click the video above. Watch the reaction to Big E's victory. Thousands of fans are on their feet, screaming and jumping for joy over the fact that one of the hardest working guys in the company, with a personality larger than any of his biceps, had finally achieved the ultimate goal of winning the top prize in the company.

Regardless of how the rest of the reign went (that is a whole other article for another time), there is absolutely no denying that Big E's monumental moment belongs on this list and would be the favorite to win the award was it not for one of the most unforgettable in modern WWE history.