NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 6 Las Vegas Results

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty impressive performances at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion so far.

That continued Tuesday with the likes of Santi Aldama, Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Martin putting together some of their best performances of the offseason.

Let's take a deeper dive into their performances and what fans and experts were saying on social media.

Santi Aldama Silences Critics in Grizzlies Win

After a disappointing four-point outing in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama silenced his critics in a 120-84 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The second-year center finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the win. He made 12 of 14 shots from the field, four of five shots from beyond the arc and knocked down all three of his free throws.

Following Aldama's big performance, fans and experts on social media couldn't help but praise the big man, noting he undoubtedly silenced his critics.

Aldama was selected 30th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2021 NBA draft. However, he never played a game for the franchise, as they traded his draft rights to the Grizzlies.

The 21-year-old appeared in 32 games for Memphis last season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor. He averaged just 11.3 minutes per game off the bench.

Aldama also appeared in 16 games for the G League's Memphis Hustle, averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. He started all 16 games and averaged 29.9 minutes.

If Aldama continues to impress this summer, he could be added to the Grizzlies' full-time rotation for the 2022-23 campaign.

Tyrese Martin Praised for Effort in Hawks Win

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 95-88, and Tyrese Martin played an important role in the victory.

Martin finished with 21 points and six rebounds in 25:19 to help power Atlanta to victory. He made nine of 14 shots from the field, two of five shots from deep and one free throw.

After a rough summer league debut, Martin was praised for his efforts Tuesday, and some noted that his stock is rising after officially gaining his footing following a few solid performances.

Martin was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors before his rights were traded to the Hawks.

The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons of his college career with the UConn Huskies after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Rhode Island. During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29 games while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from deep.

While it seems unlikely that Martin earns a rotation spot with the Hawks next season, he's still doing enough to show that he could be a valuable bench player in the future.

Bennedict Mathurin 'Best Player on the Court Again' in Pacers Win

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons 101-87, and Bennedict Mathurin was once again the star of the show.

Mathurin finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 18:49. He made five of nine shots from the floor, one of three shots from deep and nine of 10 free throws.

It was only a continuation of what has been an impressive summer for the rookie, and fans continue to express their excitement for him on social media.

The Pacers selected Mathurin with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Arizona.

The 20-year-old averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 37 games while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep in his second collegiate season in 2021-22.

Considering he has continued his college success in the summer league, the Pacers have every reason to believe that he can be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.