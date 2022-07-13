X

NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 6 Las Vegas Results

Erin WalshJuly 13, 2022

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is in full swing, and we've seen some pretty impressive performances at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion so far.

That continued Tuesday with the likes of Santi Aldama, Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Martin putting together some of their best performances of the offseason.

Let's take a deeper dive into their performances and what fans and experts were saying on social media.

Santi Aldama Silences Critics in Grizzlies Win

After a disappointing four-point outing in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama silenced his critics in a 120-84 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The second-year center finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the win. He made 12 of 14 shots from the field, four of five shots from beyond the arc and knocked down all three of his free throws.

NBA TV @NBATV

Santi Aldama masterclass in Vegas tonight for the <a href="https://twitter.com/memgrizz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@memgrizz</a> 😤<br><br>- 31 PTS<br>- 9 REBS<br>- 3 BLKS<br>- 12/14 FG <a href="https://t.co/eKtRQc1CD7">pic.twitter.com/eKtRQc1CD7</a>

Following Aldama's big performance, fans and experts on social media couldn't help but praise the big man, noting he undoubtedly silenced his critics.

Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Santi Aldama: 31 points, 8 rebounds, 12-14 shooting. Make sure that applause is as loud as the disrespect. He’s stepped up these last two games.

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Santi Aldama talking about the struggles of the four-point game and how he’s bounced back the last two games:<br><br>“That’s how I play basketball. If you’re a real fan, you know how I play basketball. This is me. If you think the other one is me, then you don’t know me.” <br><br>🔥🔥🔥🔥

Ryan Glover @G_Love24

Shoutout to Santi Aldama. Hushed his critics today. Great to see him step up.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Santi Aldama is definetely ready for the upcoming season.<br><br>Today: 31pts, 12-14 FG, 9rebs, 3blks, 2asts.<br><br>Beast mode: ON!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GrzNxtGen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GrzNxtGen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a>

Joshua🏳️‍🌈 @TheRoyalJoshua

Not taking back anything I said because this is what we wanted. Santi Aldama looks great!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/PWq3em6Q5j">https://t.co/PWq3em6Q5j</a>

Joe Mullinax @JoeMullinax

There were people saying Santi Aldama was bad lol

Parker Fleming @PAKA_FLOCKA

Sooooo how close are we to the "Start Santi Aldama, You Cowards" tweet? <a href="https://twitter.com/JoeMullinax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeMullinax</a>

Growl Towel Central @GTC901

Think Santi Aldama heard us all talking crap

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Me on the radio at 4:25: "I get the sense Grizzlies fans are ready for Santi Aldama to show them something."<br><br>Santi Aldama: 31 points on 12-of-14 shooting, 8 rebounds.

M-Town @memphis10essee

A lot of y’all owe Santi Aldama an apology.

Aldama was selected 30th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2021 NBA draft. However, he never played a game for the franchise, as they traded his draft rights to the Grizzlies.

The 21-year-old appeared in 32 games for Memphis last season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor. He averaged just 11.3 minutes per game off the bench.

Aldama also appeared in 16 games for the G League's Memphis Hustle, averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. He started all 16 games and averaged 29.9 minutes.

If Aldama continues to impress this summer, he could be added to the Grizzlies' full-time rotation for the 2022-23 campaign.

Tyrese Martin Praised for Effort in Hawks Win

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 95-88, and Tyrese Martin played an important role in the victory.

Martin finished with 21 points and six rebounds in 25:19 to help power Atlanta to victory. He made nine of 14 shots from the field, two of five shots from deep and one free throw.

NBA TV @NBATV

Tyrese Martin hit the "too small" after the finish 🤣<br><br>Martin has 21 to lead all scorers 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Z0TBq4Yk5M">pic.twitter.com/Z0TBq4Yk5M</a>

After a rough summer league debut, Martin was praised for his efforts Tuesday, and some noted that his stock is rising after officially gaining his footing following a few solid performances.

Jonathon Brown @jbrownie__

I’ve seen enough, give Tyrese Martin a full contract.

Isiah Curry @IsiahCurryNBA

Man, Tyrese Martin can play. Keeps the game very simple.

Georgia Sports Hospitality Media @GSHM_Group

Hawks 2nd round pick Tyrese Martin really working for the contract. We see you Rook go ahead and Cook !

CoachCarter20 @Carter20Coach

Tyrese Martin went to work!!!

Rich @KingPoloRich

This Tyrese Martin kid has look good in the summer league

carter landis @CarterLandis3

Tyrese Martin has been impressive these last two summer league games.

Martin was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors before his rights were traded to the Hawks.

The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons of his college career with the UConn Huskies after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Rhode Island. During the 2021-22 season, he averaged 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29 games while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from deep.

While it seems unlikely that Martin earns a rotation spot with the Hawks next season, he's still doing enough to show that he could be a valuable bench player in the future.

Bennedict Mathurin 'Best Player on the Court Again' in Pacers Win

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Detroit Pistons 101-87, and Bennedict Mathurin was once again the star of the show.

Mathurin finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 18:49. He made five of nine shots from the floor, one of three shots from deep and nine of 10 free throws.

It was only a continuation of what has been an impressive summer for the rookie, and fans continue to express their excitement for him on social media.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers cruise to a wire-to-wire 101-87 win over the Pistons. Bennedict Mathurin was the best player on the court again, Aaron Nesmith made his debut and several players impressed in the win.<br><br>Two summer league games left and the next one isn't until Friday.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Another day, another game, another show by Bennedict Mathurin.<br><br>20 pts / 5-9 FG / 9-10 FT / 5 rebs / 3 asts / 3 stls<br><br>Excellent feel of the game once again. He knows how to impact on the floor. Very good level of decision making and he well-protected the ball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pacers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pacers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/6fOZyn9mOx">pic.twitter.com/6fOZyn9mOx</a>

AKRiley @AKRileyy5

don’t overreact to summer league<br>don’t overreact to summer league<br>don’t overreact to summer league<br>don’t overreact to summer le…<br><br>BENNEDICT MATHURIN IS THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME

indiana paincers @IndianaPaincers

man, it’s getting real hard to contain my excitement about bennedict mathurin..

HappyPacersFan @szn_holiday

MATHURIN IS HIM IM SORRY

Ross Kreines @rosskre

Bennedict Mathurin makes himself a weapon before putting the ball on floor.He catches in triple-threat,uses shot fakes,jab steps which all create space along with his action off ball and use of screens.Also,great athleticism,can play with the ball and off the ball and he defends

Craig 🟠 @theclassycraig

Mathurin is going to be a special player. I’m so happy he dropped to the Pacers at 6!

Zander Woods @ZanWoods

Bennedict Mathurin is so pro ready it’s scar. This might be early but I think he screams star considering his efficiency,athletic ability,defense, and his ability to score at all three levels. As of right now, maybe second to Paulo he has the most complete game in the draft.

The Pacers selected Mathurin with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Arizona.

The 20-year-old averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 37 games while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep in his second collegiate season in 2021-22.

Considering he has continued his college success in the summer league, the Pacers have every reason to believe that he can be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.