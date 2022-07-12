X

    Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Willing to Listen to Offers; Price Appears Steep

    July 12, 2022

    The Utah Jazz are beginning to warm to outside interest in star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Wojnarowski added that Utah's price "appears to be steep":

    After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

    The Jazz are open to trades across the entire roster too, but Mitchell is certainly the organization’s most valuable and coveted asset.

    The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen reported Sunday rival teams had reached out about Mitchell's availability. However, Utah declined to entertain any conversations because it felt opposing franchises were trying to "pounce on a perceived opportunity to trade for Mitchell cheaply."

