Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Willing to Listen to Offers; Price Appears Steep

The Utah Jazz are beginning to warm to outside interest in star guard Donovan Mitchell, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that Utah's price "appears to be steep":

The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen reported Sunday rival teams had reached out about Mitchell's availability. However, Utah declined to entertain any conversations because it felt opposing franchises were trying to "pounce on a perceived opportunity to trade for Mitchell cheaply."

