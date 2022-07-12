Bryson DeChambeau's Bridgestone Partnership Ended After Move to LIV from PGA Tour

Warren Little/Getty Images

Bridgestone has ended its brand ambassador partnership with Bryson DeChambeau after he decided to make the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, the company announced Tuesday.

Bridgestone said in a statement, per Jonathan Wall of Golf.com:

"The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments. In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership."

The news comes after Golf Digest's E Michael Johnson reported earlier Tuesday that Bridgestone and DeChambeau had "amicably" parted ways.

Johnson wrote:

"The break, in many ways, makes sense. LIV is a direct threat to the PGA Tour and Bridgestone has been a longtime partner and tournament sponsor of the PGA Tour. Bridgestone also continues to have star power in Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Fred Couples and Lexi Thompson."

DeChambeau had been with Bridgestone since turning pro in 2016. Despite parting ways with the company, the 28-year-old is expected to continue using Bridgestone golf balls in the "immediate future and possibly beyond," according to Johnson.

DeChambeau joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series last month. He was offered a multi-million-dollar deal to part ways with the PGA Tour and join the breakaway circuit, according to James Corrigan of The Telegraph.

Golf Digest's Dan Rapoport reported that the California native's contract with LIV Golf is worth more than $100 million. Mickelson and Dustin Johnson also received similar deals to join the Saudi Arabia-backed league.

The breakaway circuit has received criticism for being financed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund. The country's government has a history of human rights abuses and has been accused of "sportswashing," an attempt to improve its image through sport.

DeChambeau made his LIV Golf debut at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, at the end of June. He finished 10th at two under par, while the winner, Branden Grace, finished 13 under.

The next event in the LIV Golf Invitational Series is set for July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. The series also features events in Boston, Chicago, Miami, Bangkok, Thailand and Jeddah.

LIV Golf features a large purse size of $25 million, which was enticing to many of the competitors who left the PGA Tour for it. The winner of each tournament receives $4 million.