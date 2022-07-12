Patrick Beverley Ponders Jazz Future in IG Video: 'Utah, Y'all Tryna Win?'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley doesn't seem to know what direction the Utah Jazz are headed in after joining the team in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The veteran guard discussed the team's strategy in a social media video:

The Jazz traded Rudy Gobert in the deal that brought Beverley to Utah, losing a key piece of the roster that reached the playoffs in each of the last six years. Most of the return package was long-term assets, including four first-round picks and rookie Walker Kessler.

It puts the Jazz at a crossroads for the franchise, deciding whether to compete with Donovan Mitchell and others or continuing dealing players to start a rebuild.

General manager Justin Zanik recently said the team has "no intent" to trade Mitchell, but noted no one is untouchable and "change is inevitable."

Beverley was confident he could bring the Jazz to the postseason after his trade:

In 10 NBA seasons, Beverley has been to the playoffs eight times with three different organizations. In his first year with Minnesota last season, the squad reached the playoffs for just the second time since 2004.

The 34-year-old finished last year with averages of 9.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

With his experience and defensive ability, Beverley can be a major asset for a contender. However, he might not be as useful for a rebuilding team that would want to give playing time to younger players.

Utah's strategy for the 2022-23 season could determine if Beverley remains on the roster or is traded once again.