Alabama's Nick Saban on SEC, Big Ten Expansion: 'Megaconferences' Here to Stay

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on the Always College Football podcast Monday with ESPN commentator and ex-Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy that he believes "megaconferences" are here to stay in the wake of USC and UCLA's moves to the Big Ten.

The seven-time national champion spoke about how conference shuffling has led to long-standing rivalries (e.g. Oklahoma vs. Nebraska) ending before noting that this new era will have some staying power (h/t ESPN's Alex Scarborough).

"But I think we're going to deal with it in a greater capacity than ever before because I think megaconferences are probably here to stay," Saban said. "Market share, there's a lot of that involved in why we're doing what we're doing."

Alabama and the rest of the SEC will notably be adding long-standing Big 12 powers Oklahoma and Texas into the conference in 2025. That will turn the SEC into a 16-team league, matching the future size of the Big Ten when it brings USC and UCLA into the fold.

