Trevor Lawrence Discusses How HC Pederson Treats People After Playing for Urban Meyer

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd Tuesday and discussed a number of topics, including his positive impressions of new head coach Doug Pederson's work in the wake of the 13-game Urban Meyer era.

"His resume speaks for itself," Lawrence said of Pederson (3:33 mark). "But then just seeing the way he carries himself, the way he treats people. The way he leads, I think we're similar—just our demeanor, our personality. Doesn't get too high or too low. I think that's really important to have if you're going to be a really good head coach, especially in the NFL.

"So it's been great getting to know him. I think he's done a great job just planning out our offseason. There were a lot of changes we needed to make and I think he's made those. He's put together a great plan of progressing our team offensively and defensively. So now that we're ready going into camp, I think he's done a great job. So, I'm excited."

The Jags selected Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft under a new NFL head coach in Meyer, a three-time Division I FBS champion in the college ranks.

However, the Meyer era was nothing short of disastrous. Justin Barney of News4JAX provided a timeline of all the events, which included the release of a viral video in which a woman who was not his wife was seen dancing on him in an Ohio bar.

Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando of The Athletic also wrote a deep dive into his tenure, with one member of the football operations staff calling it the "most toxic environment" he had ever been part of.

Meyer was fired after a 2-11 start. Interim coach Darrell Bevell led the Jags for the final five games before the team hired ex-Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to run the show.

Based on Lawrence's comments, it appears Pederson is a much-needed breath of fresh air.