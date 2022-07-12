Henry Ruggs III Blood Alcohol Tests Will Be Admissible in Former Raiders WR's Case

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File

A judge in Las Vegas ruled the blood alcohol tests for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III are admissible as evidence in his ongoing trial, according to ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill and Anthony Olivieri.

Ruggs is facing four felony charges and one misdemeanor stemming from a car crash last November that killed one woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog.

Ruggs was allegedly traveling 156 mph moments before the crash, and authorities said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.161 percent, well above the legal limit in Nevada.

Merrill and Olivieri reported Ruggs' attorney, David Chesnoff, argued there wasn't probable cause to test the 23-year-old's blood alcohol level following the crash.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman disagreed, ruling the "totality of the circumstances" provided enough legal ground for the test:

"Nobody has mentioned so far that Mr. Ruggs was seriously injured in this accident and transported to the hospital, so he would have been unable to submit to field sobriety tests. Coupled with his refusal to answer questions, this does not result in a reward. ... Motion to suppress is denied."

Ruggs is facing two felony counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial harm and two felony counts of reckless driving. The latter becomes a felony when a person is killed or physically harmed.

Police also allegedly found a loaded gun in Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette, which led to a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm while under the influence.

Ruggs could be sentenced to as much as 50 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the former Alabama wideout appeared in 20 games for the Raiders. The team released him Nov. 2, hours after his crash.